MANILA -- Actress Barbie Imperial shared her Christmas wish for her former boyfriend, actor Diego Loyzaga.

“Wala naman na parang iwi-wish ko talaga but I just want him to be happy, healthy and sana lahat ng dreams niya matupad," Imperial was quoted as saying in an article published by entertainment website PUSH.com.

The actress stressed that she harbors no bitterness despite their breakup.

“Pareho na kaming happy ngayon sa kanya-kanyang buhay namin and kung anuman 'yung nangyayari sa life niya ngayon. Walang bitterness kasi siyempre naging part siya ng life ko. I’m happy for him,” Imperial added.

In the same report, Imperial also shared that she learned a lot this 2022.

“I think 2022 'yung year na ang dami ko talagang natutunan. And it changed me a lot. Like hindi ako ganun ka-mature before, pero because of what happened this year mas mature ako. Mas kilala ko na rin 'yung sarili ko. Mas wise ako sa decisions. Mas love ko 'yung sarili ko. Before, I will always say na I love myself, ganito ganyan, pero hindi pala. Kulang pala 'yung sasabihin mo na mahal mo 'yung sarili mo do'n sa ramdam mo talaga na mahal mo 'yung sarili mo,” said Imperial, who added that she also learned to be careful when it comes to showing affection to others.

“Kasi before parang pag may affection from anyone like not just a guy and even friends parang okay na sa akin 'yon. Pero now, I’m very careful kasi even closest friend kaya kang traydurin kumbaga. Ang hirap mag-trust ngayon, grabe. Kahit closest friend mo parang tutuklawin ka na lang bigla. So mas naging maingat ako sa mga tao na I surround myself with,” Imperial said.

Imperial is excited for 2023 as she expects to do more screen projects, such as the upcoming movie "I Love Lizzy" with actor Carlo Aquino.

The film which is part of Star Magic's 30th anniversary celebration is set to open in cinemas on January 18, 2023.

Imperial recently starred in the iWantTFC's original series "The Goodbye Girl."

