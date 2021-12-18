ABS-CBN gathered on one stage its biggest and brightest stars for its annual Christmas variety show.

Titled "Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa't Isa: The ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2021," the grand event was filled with joy and surprises, as various Kapamilya stars paid tribute to the country’s everyday heroes from different sectors who have devoted themselves to serve others and have sparked hope in the hearts of many.

For the second year in a row, John Prats helmed the "Christmas Special," which also featured not just actors and actresses but also journalists from ABS-CBN News, social media sensations, and even some international artists.

This year’s Christmas special also marked the second time the network mounted the gathering since the denial of its broadcast franchise.

The holiday tradition had aired for decades via ABS-CBN’s Channel 2, which was forced to shut in mid-2020.

Check out the photos from "Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa't Isa: The ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2021" below: