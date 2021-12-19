MANILA - Love was definitely in the air when Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano, who admitted only recently that they are already a couple, co-hosted a segment of the ABS-CBN Christmas Special on Saturday night.

The two were talking about how Christmas is more fun in the Philippines because Filipinos love to celebrate through singing and dancing in gatherings.

At one point, Manzano gazed at Picache and said: “Actually, tuwang tuwa ako kapag nakikita kitang sumasayaw, kumakanta. Wala kang katulad. Bukod tangi ka.”

Unable to hide her smile, Picache replied: “Hay naku, good-looking, okay na. Bolero.”

Last month, Picache shared photos of their trip to Winter Haven in Florida, where she and Manzano could be seen on a cruise.

Aside from visiting Florida together, Manzano and Picache were also together in New York and Seattle, with different groups of friends.

They also spent Thanksgiving together with Manzano’s family while in the United States.

The couple’s respective children have nothing but support for the two’s blossoming relationship.

In the ongoing primetime series “Marry Me, Marry You,” Picache and Manzano portray Elvie and Emilio, an estranged couple who are also the parents of Paulo Avelino’s character Andrei.