MANILA – Rain did not stop this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Parade of Stars on Sunday.
For the first time, the MMFF organized a fluvial parade with the stars of the eight official entries aboard their respective ferries at the Pasig River.
The event was supposed to start at 2 p.m. but the rain delayed the parade. Nonetheless, spectators still waited outside the Guadalupe Ferry Station hoping to catch the arrival of their favorite stars.
Meanwhile, some actors opted not to join the fluvial parade because of the weather situation but committed to grace the event in Circuit Makati.
Here are some photos from the parade and the event that followed after.
This year’s MMFF will open on Christmas Day and will run until January 8. Owing to eased lockdown measures, it will screen entries in cinemas, unlike the 2020 edition, when it held the entire festival virtually.
Below is the full list of the selected films, trimmed down from a total of 19 submissions:
- “A Hard Day” starring Dingdong Dantes and John Arcilla
- “Big Night” starring Christian Bables and John Arcilla
- “Huling Ulan sa Tag-Araw” starring Rita Daniela and Ken Chan
- “Huwag Kang Lalabas” starring Kim Chiu, Jameson Blake, Beauty Gonzalez, and Aiko Melendez
- “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” starring Charos Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, and Rans Rifol
- “Love at First Stream” starring Kaori Oinuma, Jeremiah Lisbo, Daniela Stranner, and Anthony
- “Nelia” starring Winwyn Marquez and Raymond Bagatsing
- “The Exorsis” starring Toni Gonzaga and Alex Gonzaga