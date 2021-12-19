MANILA – Rain did not stop this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Parade of Stars on Sunday.

For the first time, the MMFF organized a fluvial parade with the stars of the eight official entries aboard their respective ferries at the Pasig River.

The event was supposed to start at 2 p.m. but the rain delayed the parade. Nonetheless, spectators still waited outside the Guadalupe Ferry Station hoping to catch the arrival of their favorite stars.

Meanwhile, some actors opted not to join the fluvial parade because of the weather situation but committed to grace the event in Circuit Makati.

Here are some photos from the parade and the event that followed after.

LOOK: The MMFF Fluvial Parade is scheduled to commence at 2PM but the rain has delayed the event. Some of the ferries are parked here at the Guadalupe Ferry Station. Spectators are waiting outside the station hoping to catch the arrival of stars. pic.twitter.com/4PGjeYdsII — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) December 19, 2021

'Huwag Kang Lalabas' float and 'Exorsis' pic.twitter.com/lVNkpFXlCC — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) December 19, 2021

Despite the rain, people still waited and cheered for the stars. pic.twitter.com/bl8DqWekrX — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) December 19, 2021

Christian Bables and Nico Antonio for the movie 'The Big Night'. pic.twitter.com/1YfeHIQwWM — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) December 19, 2021

LOOK: 'Love At First Stream' stars Jeremiah Lisbo, Kaori Oinuma, Daniela Stranner and Anthony Jennings grace the post parade event here at Circuit Makati. pic.twitter.com/khS8y3Yl3V — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) December 19, 2021

Kim Chiu joins the cast of 'Huwag Kang Lalabas' on stage here at Circuit Makati. pic.twitter.com/ACQUY91yZP — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) December 19, 2021

Gonzaga sister Alex and Toni serenade the crowd, promoting their MMFF movie 'Exorsis'. pic.twitter.com/qnMITZn5GQ — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) December 19, 2021

This year’s MMFF will open on Christmas Day and will run until January 8. Owing to eased lockdown measures, it will screen entries in cinemas, unlike the 2020 edition, when it held the entire festival virtually.

Below is the full list of the selected films, trimmed down from a total of 19 submissions: