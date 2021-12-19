Dingdong Dantes missed his kids so much while in Israel

MANILA -- There was never a time when Dingdong Dantes missed his two children so much than when he and actress-wife Marian Rivera went to Eilat, Israel for the recent Miss Universe pageant, where Rivera was one of the judges.

Dantes and Rivera were away for more than a week, the longest that they were apart from their kids – Zia, 6; and Ziggy, 2. The showbiz couple left Manila on December 8 and returned December 15. However, they still had to go through the five-day quarantine in a hotel.

Dantes and Rivera were seemingly in never-ending video calls with their kids. “Kinakamusta namin sila palagi,” Dantes told ABS-CBN News. “Medyo challenge nga lang while we were still in Israel because na-uuna ang Pilipinas ng six hours.

“Very, very limited din ang time na maka-usap namin sila. But now that we’re also here, we make sure that we check on them from time to time. We’re very grateful that their lolas are there para alagaan sila.”

Dantes accompanied Rivera, who was a member of the selection committee in the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel.

“Ang role ko naman doon [sa Israel], nandoon ako to support Marian, kung ano man ‘yung pangangailangan niya,” Dantes said. “Even as part of her support group, I witnessed how it worked on that event.

“We got to see different advocacies. Ngayon, nagsi-sink-in din lahat ng mga ginawa namin the past days. Masaya lang ako na nabigyan ako ng opportunity na ma-witness lahat ‘yun.”

Dantes gave her full support to his wife, acting as her “cheerleader and waterboy,” throughout the pageant, something that he didn’t really mind.

After the Miss Universe pageant, the couple took a side trip to Jerusalem and visited the Holy Land. “Isang bagay na pinagarap lang namin noon, pero nagawa namin ngayon,” Dantes said.

“That, among many others, talagang napaka-gandang experience. Now, we are about to go home in the next couple of days, dahil miss na miss na namin ang mga anak namin. We can’t wait to be home soon.”

Dantes is preparing for the Metro Manila Manila Film Festival (MMFF) fluvial parade, along the Pasig River. He topbills the hard-action flick, “A Hard Day,” Viva Films’ official entry in the MMFF this December 25. John Arcilla co-stars.