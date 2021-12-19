Angelica Panganiban has two new series this 2022

MANILA – It seems like Angelica Panganiban will be having a very busy 2022.

This, after it was announced during the ABS-CBN Christmas Special on Saturday that she has not just one but two upcoming series with the Kapamilya network.

The first one is titled “My Papa Pi” which Panganiban will co-star with Piolo Pascual. It is a romantic-comedy series to be helmed by blockbuster director Cathy Garcia Molina.

In addition to that, Panganiban has an upcoming show with iWantTFC titled “The Goodbye Girl” directed by Derick Cabrido.

The series is an adaptation of the best-selling book “Mga Kwento ng Pag-ibig at Heartbreak” by Noreen Capili. It will also star Elisse Joson, Loisa Andalio, Barbie Imperial and Maris Racal.

ABS-CBN has yet to announce the exact release dates of the two projects.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Early this year, Panganiban said she is standing by her decision to retire from doing teleseryes.

Despite this, Panganiban said she is not closing any doors on any possible opportunities that may arise in the future.

“Ayaw kong magsalita ng tapos. Pero, ‘di ba, malay mo, dumating, 20 years from now, mayroon akong role na hindi ko talaga ma-resist and kumbaga kaya kong lunukin 'yung pride ko at 'yung paninindigan ko. Wala naman sigurong mawawala sa akin,” she said.

Panganiban thinks she deserves this break since she has dedicated more than half of her life to television work.