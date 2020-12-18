‘I cried because I missed her’: Claudine, Gretchen reunite after 9 months apart due to lockdown

MANILA — Actress sisters Claudine and Gretchen Barretto finally got to reunite on Thursday after 9 months apart due to the coronavirus lockdown.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Claudine shared her joy over her reunion with her older sister, with a photo of them posing together, along with Claudine’s adopted daughter Quia.

In its caption, Claudine wrote, unedited: “Palanggas FINALLY!!!after 9 months last night my Ate passed by my Mommy Michie’s house. I was so so HAPPY! I thought she wouldn’t come na coz late na & she was busy with so many meetings yesterday,but she still found time to greet my Mommy mich & i!”

Claudine was referring to their other sister Michie.

“Her being there just goes to show that in fun & Good times she will put us first especially on your lowest she will make sure to check on me. Thank you my Ate i cried coz I missed her.Tears of Joy.i luv u so much @gretchenbarretto,” Claudine added.

Commenting on Claudine’s post, Gretchen wrote, “I was so happy to see you baby girl [heart emoji]”.

In a separate post, Claudine also shared a heartfelt message for Michie, whom she referred to as “the woman who always smiles, laughs, and cries with me,” on the occasion of the latter’s birthday.

She said, unedited: “U inspire me every single day we talk.my 1st person to call when I wake up.most especially to this Amazing woman who Nursed me back when i was Depressed & hit Rock bottom.she would hold my hands,make me laugh allows me to cry.

“Mommy Mich even as a child you always made my birthdays wonderful like the orange uniform u had tailor made PAL UNIFORM for my 7th birthday.you are MY ROCK.u are my safety blanket when im afraid.Mom thank you though Thank you will never be enough! I luv u always have & forever will.Advance Happy Birthday Mom.I LUV U MOST”.

Claudine, Gretchen, and Michie have four other siblings.

The Barretto clan, whose internal conflicts have made headlines time and again over the past decade, most recently courted controversy in October 2019, when a scuffle ensued during the wake of the late patriarch, Miguel.

Marjorie, the only other Barretto siblings to also enter showbiz aside from Claudine and Gretchen, remains estranged from them both.

