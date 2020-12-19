Behind the Music: 'Nakaraang Pasko' by Kuh Ledesma

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- “Isipin ko lang ang ating nagdaang Pasko, sapat na ang pagdiriwang…”

With the uncertainty of how all Filipinos will celebrate Christmas this year considering the virus is still very much around, the sentimental refrain of Kuh Ledesma’s OPM Yuletide hit, “Nakaraang Pasko,” is perhaps an ideal assurance to observe Christmas (again), despite the restrictions of the pandemic.

“Nakaraang Pasko” was released back in 1987. The song is the carrier track of Ledesma’s “My First Christmas Album,” that came out the same year. It was her choice to particularly make the song banner the 10-track album.

“I really liked the catchy melody and the sentimental lyrics of ‘Nakaraang Pasko,’” Ledesma told ABS-CBN News. “A lot of people can relate to it, especially those with loved ones who are far away from them. I thank God that song became a hit.”

Through every Yuletide season, “Nakaraang Pasko” undoubtedly lands on the roster of memorable OPM Christmas songs. It has even become a sentimental favorite by many, embraced by nostalgic individuals and families. And after more than three decades when she first recorded the ditty, Ledesma cannot be any happier.

“I’m glad to know that the song is considered one of the memorable Pinoy Christmas songs,” Ledesma said. “Praise God for that.”

The pop diva fondly remembers how she recorded “Nakaraang Pasko,” penned by Tats Faustino. “I was scheduled to leave for abroad on the day of recording,” Ledesma shared. “But I still took time to finish the song.

“Tats Faustino was there all the way to help me produce the vocals and the mixing. There was a lot of pressure to finish the song. [But] I made it to my flight and the song became a big hit.”

To this day, it warms Ledesma’s heart whenever she hears a Filipino who goes up to her and commends her for recording the song. “A lot of people have been telling me that they like ‘Nakaraang Pasko’ very much,” she allowed.

“Even in my corporate shows or concerts during the Christmas season, ‘Nakaraang Pasko’ is always one of the most requested and well-applauded songs. Up to now, the radio stations are still playing it. I am grateful.”

Through the years, “Nakaraang Pasko” was recorded by other local artists, including Carol Banawa, Christian Bautista, Ariel Rivera and Juris. They certainly pushed to making the song more popular.

EMBED : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mCausmf5Wg

Although Ledesma admits she is not familiar with the versions of other artists, she is nonetheless thrilled with their recordings. “I’m sure the other artists all did a great job on re-recording ‘Nakaraang Pasko’,” Ledesma said.

“I love listening to remakes especially if they are my songs. I myself like to do remakes of really beautiful songs. I think more people should remake ‘Nakaraang Pasko’ because it is a well-composed song.”

Christmas is an occasion Ledesma looks forward to with her loved ones, particularly her daughter, Isabella. “I don’t have a mother and father anymore,” Ledesma sighed. “Isabella and I love to call our first cousins, our closest friends and whoever is close to us.”

Ledesma traditionally spends Christmas at Hacienda Isabella in Indang, Cavite. They are again looking forward to spending Christmas there this year.

“We always celebrate together,” Ledesma said. “We have parties and games. Christmas time is usually a time for family reunions. We always have fun. Isabella and I will be spending Christmas in Hacienda with my people and their families.”

Since the lockdown happened in March, the families of Ledesma’s people at Hacienda Isabella have been staying with her. “Everyday, we do worship and Bible devotion every morning and worship and prayer every night,” she granted.

“We plan on having a little get together this Christmas. I am not sure if our closest friends and family can come because of the restrictions. But it was nice to have noche buena with fans and friends.”



Last year, Ledesma even had a “very successful” Christmas concert at Hacienda Isabella.

Christmas is an opportunity for her to encourage her loved ones and close friends, as well as personally pray for them. “It is also an opportunity for me to share with them the new things I have learned from my experiences and from Bible stories. It is also an opportunity to share with them the stuff they want or need.”

Aware that nothing beats Christmas here in the Philippines, Ledesma acknowledged thgat Filipinos have the most unique and perhaps the longest Christmas celebration.

“Iba talaga ang bigayan at pagmamahalan ng mga Pilipino,” she said. “I always look forward to Christmas get-togethers and all the delicious food that come with them. Christmas is also the best time to share love by giving.”

Aside from “Nakaraang Pasko,” Ledesma’s “My First Christmas Album” also carried traditional Christmas songs like “Jingle Bells,” “Have Yourself A Very Merry Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “(All I Want for Christmas Is) My Two Front Teeth,” “Silver Bells” and “The First Noel.”

Ledesma also recorded “The Lord’s Prayer,” Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” and her version of “Pasko Na, Sinta Ko.”



Here are the other songs in our "Behind the Music" series.

Related video: