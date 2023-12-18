Edu Manzano joined his daughter Addie in Boracay as she got married for the second time to her husband, Jared Glassman.

The host-actor described it as the "perfect weekend" as he shared photos from the celebration on Instagram.

Also spotted at the wedding was his son Luis with his wife, Jessy Mendiola.

Check out Manzano's posts below:

Addie is Manzano's daughter with former model Rina Samson. She first tied the knot with Glassman in an intimate ceremony in 2022.

Luis, on the other hand, is Manzano's son with actress-turned-politician Vilma Santos.