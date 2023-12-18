Jason Momoa is back as Aquaman. Handout

MANILA -- Get ready to dive into the world of Atlantis once again.

Jason Momoa is back on the big screen as the titular superhero in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” directed by James Wan.

As an additional treat for fans, the movie will have midnight screenings on December 20 in IMAX theaters and other cinemas nationwide.

In the new movie, Black Manta is back seeking revenge against Aquaman for the death of his father. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force.

To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior.

Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” opens internationally on December 20.