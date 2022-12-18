Solenn Heussaff gives followers a glimpse of second baby

MANILA – Solenn Heussaff on Sunday finally gave her followers a glimpse of her newborn daughter.

As seen in her Instagram Story, Heussaff was cradling her baby daughter while also breastfeeding her.

It remains unclear whether she’s already at home or they are still at the Makati Medical Center where she gave birth.

In a different post on Saturday, Heussaff said she was already “debloating a little and ready to go home.”

She also shared how much she will miss her time alone at the hospital.

It was last Thursday when Heussaff gave birth to her second daughter.

Her husband Nico Bolzico announced the news through a short Instagram video, saying: “What a crazy day today! Argentina qualified to the finals of the World Cup with Messi playing a great game. And we just had a super healthy baby girl.”

Being a joker that he is, Bolzico added later in the clip: “My daughter being born is one million times more important than the finals of the World Cup and it’s very unfortunate that I mentioned them both in my previous comment.”

Based on his caption, Bolzico and Heussaff already named their baby and her second name is Lionel, presumably after Argentine football great Lionel Messi.

Aside from baby Lionel, Bolzico and Heussaff are also the parents of Thylane.