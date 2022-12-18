Promotional poster for South Korean idol-actor Choi Minho's fan meeting in Manila, scheduled on January 28, 2023. Photo from Ovation Productions

MANILA — K-pop idol and actor Choi Minho is set to hold a fan meet in the Philippines in January, joining several other South Korean celebrities who are kicking off 2023 with visits to the country.

On Friday, local promoter Ovation Productions dropped a teaser poster for the Manila leg of the 31-year-old artist's "Best Choi's Minho Lucky Choi's" Asia fan meeting tour.

The event will take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Jan. 28, according to Ovation Productions, which has yet to release ticketing details.

Minho, best known as a member of the K-pop boy band SHINee, joins a number of other South Korean musicians and actors who are holding events in the Philippines in January.

Rock band The Rose will play at the SM Skydome on Jan. 14 in Quezon City while also scheduled to perform at the Wavy Baby Music Festival in Cebu on Jan. 13 and 4, alongside K-pop artists BamBam and Sunmi.

Girl group ITZY will perform at the Mall of Asia Arena on Jan. 14 and 15 for their "Checkmate" world tour while artists under hip-hop label AOMG take over the New Frontier Theater on Jan. 15.

Actor Kim Soohyun is set to host a fan meet, hosted by Dunkin', at the Araneta Coliseum on Jan. 17.

K-pop boy band Stray Kids and actor Kim Seonho will also hold fan meets at the Mall of Asia Arena on Jan. 20 and 22, respectively.

Minho debuted in 2008 as a member of SHINee, known for hit songs like "Replay," "Ring Ding Dong" and "Lucifer." He has also ventured into acting, starring in several TV dramas including "To the Beautiful You" and "Hwarang."

RELATED VIDEO