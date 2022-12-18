Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Regine Velasquez belted the theme of "Maalaala Mo Kaya" for a tribute this Christmas season.

Some of the letter senders of the drama anthology thanked ABS-CBN for highlighting the narratives of ordinary Filipino.

It was followed by Velasquez singing her own rendition of the theme song and thanking the letter senders for sharing their stories.

"Maraming salamat sa mga kasama nating letter senders ngayon at sa lahat ng nagpadala ng kanilang kwento ng buhay sa 'Maalaala Mo Kaya'," she said.

"Hindi namin makakalimutan ang mga istorya ninyong kapupulutan namin ng aral at pag-asa."

The ABS-CBN Christmas Special is directed by John Prats and divided into two parts.

The show is aired at Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, and TV5.

