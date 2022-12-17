PHILIPPINES - Magaganap na ang pinaka-aabangang reunion concert ng Eraserheads sa December 22, 2022 sa SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City. Nabuo ang legendary Filipino alternative rock band taong 1989 na kinabibilangan ng mga magkaka-schoolmate sa University of the Philippines na sina Ely Buendia (lead vocals, guitar), Buddy Zabala (bass), Marcus Adoro (lead guitar) at Raymund Marasigan (drums).

Ang titulo ng concert na Huling El Bimbo - Eraserheads Reunion Concert 2022 ay senyales na ito na ang pinakahuling performance ng Pinoy band icon.

Official poster ng Huling El Bimbo - Eraserheads Reunion Concert 2022

“This will be the last reunion of the group that’s why we want to give the fans one last epic show,” sabi ni WUE Management Services President Francis Lumen, isa sa mga producer ng epic concert. Kinumpirma rin ni Diane Ventura, isa sa co-producers ng concert at manager ni Ely Buendia ang huling performance ng banda na nagsabing “this is indeed the last reunion.”

Sabi naman ni Ely Buendia, kakaiba ang reunion concert na ito:

“Because we love our fans, we want to give them something different here. It’s the beginning of a new chapter in our lives and we also want them to have a special memory of Eraserheads as we move forward.”

Isang pagtatanghal na tatatak sa bawat manonood, ganito naman inilarawan ng concert director na si Paolo Valenciano ang nasabing reunion concert.

“Mounting an Eraserhead’s show is no easy feat. But this is no ordinary show, it’s their last and final act in the Philippines that’s why we are making sure it’s a show that would etch in the memories of all us fans, me included...Watch out for the drone show and a hologram of the late Francis M.,” ani Valenciano.

Panayam ng ABS-CBN News sa Eraserheads noong December 7, 2022

Tiniyak naman ng concert musical director na si Mel Villena na “the concert promises an unforgettable musical experience of Eraserheads.” Makakasama rin ng Eheads sa stage ang isang 18-piece orchestra.

“It will be a spectacular visual and auditory experience and the audience should expect the unexpected. It will be unlike anything ever produced and seen in the country, befitting the legacy of the band,” dagdag pa ni Villena.

Maaring bumili ng tickets para sa gustong manood ng concert via SM Tickets online habang sa mga tagahanga na hindi makapupunta sa concert venue, maaaring manood online dahil ipalalabas ng iWantTFC ang nasabing concert via livestream worldwide.