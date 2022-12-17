Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya loveteams led by Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano brought "kilig" in the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2022 when they performed with music icon Jose Mari Chan.

Joining DonBelle were KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador, Jane de Leon, Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio during the "Tayo ang Ligaya ng Isa't Isa: The ABS-CBN Christmas Special" on Saturday.

Celebrity couple Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid also graced segment as they sang "Perfect Christmas" while Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez performed "Christmas Anyway."

Meanwhile, Chan, dubbed as Father of Philippine Christmas songs, enjoyed his performance with love teams as he sang "A Christmas Song For You" and his classic "Christmas in our Hearts."

The ABS-CBN Christmas Special is directed by John Prats and divided into two parts.

The show is aired at Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, and TV5.