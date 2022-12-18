ABS-CBN Christmas Special is top trending topic on social media

MANILA – The ABS-CBN Christmas Special trended on social media over the weekend as the first part of the show aired on Kapamilya platforms on Saturday.

At some point on Saturday evening until Sunday morning, the hashtag #ABSCBNChristmasSpecial2022 was the top trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines.

Several netizens gushed about the performances of their favorite artists, while others expressed how much they missed watching the annual Kapamilya event.

This year’s Christmas special featured inspiring stories and performances from Kapamilya stars.

The second part of the program airs on Sunday night.

Billed as "Tayo ang Ligaya ng Isa't Isa: The ABS-CBN Christmas Special," the annual Kapamilya gathering carried the same theme as ABS-CBN’s Christmas ID this year, about gratitude, finding joy, and sharing happiness.

As in past Christmas specials, this year’s presentation was filled with music and dance to mark the forthcoming Yuletide season.

