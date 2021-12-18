MANILA—Slater Young and wife Kryz Uy took to social media to share photos and videos of the devastation left by typhoon Odette in Cebu City where their family is based.

On Instagram, Young shared a series of videos showing what was left behind on the streets of Cebu City after Odette hit Visayas and Mindanao on Thursday.

“We are safe. Cebu’s a mess. No power. No net. Just got signal. People are lining up for water, food, and gas,” he wrote.

“We have family members that lost their homes. Liteblock got looted. A lot of our employees are now homeless - using our factory as a temporary shelter for them.”

Young said they are trying to help where they can while also praying for everyone affected by the strong typhoon.

Meanwhile, Uy shared pictures of their own house with tree branches scattered everywhere.

The province of Cebu and Cebu City already declared a state of calamity, as local officials reel over the damage caused by the typhoon.

Odette has killed at least 4 people and forced some 300,000 to leave their homes.

PAGASA said it expected Odette to continue moving west northwestward over the West Philippine Sea, and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday afternoon.