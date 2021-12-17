Aurora (Sharon Cuneta) and Mara (Julia Montes) finally cross paths in the December 17 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — The characters of Sharon Cuneta and Julia Montes in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” finally crossed paths in the hit primetime series’ episode on Friday.

In the action-packed episode titled “Pabayaan,” Mara (Montes) carried out a hit job with her group, which ended up being an all-out gunfight.

Determined to assassinate the target, who was about to escape, Mara got separated from her allies. While she accomplished the hit, she found herself outnumbered.

Aurora (Cuneta), who happened to pass by, saw Mara being beaten to the ground. Unconscious, Mara was about to be shot in the head.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Her certain death was averted when Aurora, in her car, hit Mara’s adversary.

Aurora came to Mara’s aid, and, as seen in the teaser for Monday’s episode, brought her inside her car.

Aurora’s encounter with Mara came shortly after she bid a sentimental farewell to a waterfall she used to frequent with Oscar (Rowell Santiago), her former sweetheart who went on become the country’s president.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Forcibly separated by Aurora’s father, she and Oscar would not see each other for decades. But with Aurora’s return to the Philippines, that may soon change.

With the unfolding of the new characters’ stories, fans of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” have speculated that Mara, an adopted child, may have ties to both Aurora and Oscar.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights and is accessible on several platforms: Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.