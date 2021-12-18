MANILA– KC Concepcion penned a heartwarming message for her little sister Frankie Pangilinan who celebrated her birthday on Friday.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Concepcion said it feels like yesterday when she first met Frankie “fresh out of mom’s tummy” in the delivery room.

Now that Frankie is 21, Concepcion prays that the years to come would bring them closer and that they could make more great memories together.

“Enjoy your birthday in flight! I’ll miss you for the holidays this year but know that tho none of us is ever perfect, I am your older sister forever who can guide you with the lessons I’ve learned in life that may be useful to you— and I’m just a call away,” she added.

Concepcion also wished for all of Frankie’s dreams to come true.

“You are talented and your singing voice is tdf plus your songwriting is amazing!!! Enjoy the holidays and your birth month!!! Love always, your ate.”

Concepcion is Sharon Cuneta’s eldest and only daughter with ex-husband Gabby Concepcion, while Frankie is her eldest daughter with her current husband Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.