MANILA—Dingdong Dantes praised Beatrice Luigi Gomez after her impressive performance at the Miss Universe pageant almost a week ago.

Unlike many people who only watched the pageant broadcast Dantes was in Israel where the competition was held, along with wife Marian Rivera.

Rivera was part of the Miss Universe selection committee during the preliminary competition and the coronation night.

Sharing a photo of him sitting between his wife and Gomez, Dantes said: “ ’Yung isa Cebuana, habang ’yung isa Caviteña. ’Yung isa kasamahan kong Marine reservist sa Hukbong Dagat, habang ’yung isa naman ay co-kumander sa tahanan.”

“Marami mang ipinagkaiba, iisa pa rin ang totoo para sa kanilang dalawa - parehas silang may mabuting puso para sa kapwa.”

The actor then gave Gomez “a snappy salute” for her strong Top 5 finish, to continue the Philippines’ streak of making it to the semifinals.

Aside from fulfilling the actress’ role in the Miss Universe pageant, Dantes and Rivera also took the opportunity to visit the Holy Land while they were in Israel after the competition.