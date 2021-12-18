MANILA—Chie Filomeno trended on Twitter Philippines on Saturday as fans were delighted for her “It’s Showtime” comeback.

Filomeno is one of the judges of the ABS-CBN program’s new segment, “Showtime Sexy Babe”, along with Jake Cuenca and Ruffa Gutierrez.

At the start of the new portion, Filmeno was introduced as the “trending sexy babe in town” and the “calendar vixen” for being the new calendar girl of Filipino liquor brand Ginebra San Miguel.

When asked by host Vice Ganda why she thinks other people find her sexy, Filomeno said: “Siguro kasi I am really confident with my body and I learned to love ’yung pagka-petite ko.”

Thank you Madlang People! Salamat din po sa pag trend 🥺💕 SHOWTIME CHIEturday https://t.co/HB0ZaF0yim — Chienna Filomeno (@ChieFilomeno) December 18, 2021

Filomeno was recently evicted from the “Pinoy Big Brother” house.

Besides “It’s Showtime,” Filomeno will also be busy working on upcoming ABS-CBN series “Love In 40 Days”, with Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte.