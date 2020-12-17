WATCH: Rachelle Ann soars with first performance since pregnancy announcement

MANILA — West End star Rachelle Ann Go staged her first public performance during her pregnancy early this week, as she helped usher in the holidays.

Go was among the performers of an event held by Westminster Chapel in London, billed as a “fun and meaningful night of contemporary carols with a message on where to find true peace in an anxious world.”

The service was streamed live on December 13, with Go performing several Christmas tunes, including “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “The First Noel,” “Once in Royal David’s City,” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem.”

Her part in the concert was the first time Go, whose baby bump was noticeable, performed on stage since announcing her first pregnancy in November.

Go is currently based in London with her husband Martin Spies, whom she married in April 2018.