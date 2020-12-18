WATCH: Erik Matti’s MMFF feature is first film allowed to shoot in Taal



MANILA -- Director Erik Matti has found a new darling in fast-rising comedienne Kat Galang for his film teaser to drum up public support for the first online showing of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

The Upstream production “Hahaha Happy Christmas” , shot in the heritage town of Taal, Batangas has been gaining traction since it was posted Thursday night on facebook and other social media.

Matti personally chose Galang, more known as the funny tassel girl on the internet, to portray a nurse struggling to celebrate Christmas with her family amid the ironies and cold realities of the pandemic. Matti did not let go of Galang’s trademark bangs in the film which also drew sharp contrasts between Pinoy Christmas celebrations then and now.

“It was an honor and dream come true working with Direk Erik. Mahirap din kasi wala talagang script, it was more of improvisation," Galang told ABS-CBN News Friday. “I had to give up one project because I really wanted to work with him.”

“Naka-10 takes ako dun sa noche buena scene kung saan nag-react na 'ko sa indifference ng family ko,” recalled Galang who was challenged by Matti to express her emotions in many different ways.

The film concludes with Galang’s wacky scene bringing back Christmas cheer at home by watching MMFF 2020 entries online.

“Very blessed po ako na mabigyan ng chance na makagawa ng ganitong material, also because fan rin po ako ng most of the MMFF entries," said Galang who also made her mark in showbiz via ABS-CBN's series “Kadenang Ginto” and the BL series “BenXJim.”

“Malaking bagay na maging part ng festival through the online platform. I hope umariba pa ang Philippine cinema ng todo this december onwards!" she said.

“Hahaha Happy Christmas” was the first film production allowed in Taal by its Mayor Pong Mercado who required COVID-19 tests for the estimated 40 cast and production staff of Matti.

“Nabigla kami sa laki ng production. May firetrucks para tubigan ang daan for camera effect! Parang full movie shoot," Mercado told ABS-CBN News.

He is also proud how the beauty of Taal Cathedral, its plaza and heritage houses was captured by Matti.

“Napakaganda ng kinalabasan!”

