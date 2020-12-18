Moira brings ‘hugot’ feels to ‘Kailangan Kita’ in new recording

Singer Moira dela Torre. Instagram: @moirarachelle

MANILA — Count on Moira dela Torre to lend a “hugot” feel to an oft-heard OPM ballad, as she successfully did with her new recording.

The “Paubaya” hitmaker, known for her “hugot” or heartrending hits, released a cover of “Kailangan Kita” on Friday, under ABS-CBN’s Star Music.

Moira’s version of the tune by Ogie Alcasid was recorded specifically as one of the theme songs of “La Vida Lena,” an ongoing iWant TFC original series starring Erich Gonzales.

In comments on its official YouTube upload, listeners complained, in jest, over Moira “hurting” them yet again with her new release.

While the original song speaks of professing one’s love, to some Moira’s rendition now had a tinge of yearning for a love lost.

“Moira, inaano ka ba namin?” one wrote, with crying emojis.

“Gusto ko lang naman po mag pa-antok sana kasi alas tres na, pero bakit ganito?” another said, with a sad-face emoji.

One fan even tied his comment to Moira’s previous hit, writing: “Akala ko magpapaubaya na ako, hindi ko pala kaya. Kaya laban pa.”

“Kailangan Kita” is the latest record from Moira to be used as a theme song for an ABS-CBN film or series, after the likes of “Torete” for “Love You to the Stars and Back,” “Tagpuan” for “Kasal,” “Ikaw at Ako” for “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” and “Unbreakable” with Regine Velasquez for the film of the same title.

