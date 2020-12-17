‘Magikland’ special effects wow audience at first preview

A scene from ‘Magikland’ shows flying ships and floating islands. Brightlight Productions

Ahead of its showing on Christmas Day, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) fantasy adventure “Magikland” has already earned praise for its stunning special effects.

At its first invitational preview at a theater in Quezon City Thursday night, the audience broke into applause at the end of the movie inspired by “Pokémon,” with Negrense fantasy elements.

The fantasy opus, produced by Lore Reyes, Albee Benitez and the late Peque Gallaga, supposedly exceeded P150 million in production costs, with its schedule stretching to two years.

It appeared well worth it, judging from its astonishing display of special effects, CGI, and production design that can set it at par with international productions. More so, Gallaga, the main inspiration for the project, showed again his wizardry as a filmmaker.

As Gallaga’s widow Madie put it, “Magikland” was director Christian Acuña’s film but the stamp of Peque, was all over it.

One is reminded not only of his earlier movie, “Magic Temple,” but also of his other late ‘80s masterpiece, “Once Upon a Time” with Dolphy, where the struggle for peace and the triumph of good versus evil are constant themes.

“Magikland” also helps continue the tradition of family and children entertainment in the MMFF.

It headlines teen stars Miggs Cuaderno as Boy Bakunawa, Elijah Alejo as Mara Marapara, Princess Aguilar as Pat Patag, and Josh Eugenio as Kit Kanlaon, in an adventure full of universal values like family love, loyalty and friendship. The characters’ need for physical and spiritual healing also resonates during this time.

Adding flourish to “Magikland” is the star-studded supporting cast, including Mylene Dizon, Bibeth Orteza, Cherie Gil, Jaclyn Jose, Rowell Santiago, Jackielou Blanco, Agot Isidro, Lotlot de Leon, Paolo Contis, Noel Trinidad, Javee Benitez, and many other artists.

But the film is really an homage to Gallaga whose brilliance and magnificence as a filmmaker are in full display here. Even the surprise bonus ending with his image will tug at the heartstrings.