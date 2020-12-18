LOOK: Nadine Lustre shows toned figure in bikini snaps

MANILA — Nadine Lustre on Friday wowed her followers with her latest bikini snaps, showing her toned figure while enjoying her beach getaway.

“Charging,” the actress wrote the caption of the photos, which sees her sporting a white bikini.

Early this week, Lustre also shared highlights of a beach trip with friends, writing, “It ain’t perfect but everything’s beautiful here.”

Lustre’s updates about her vacation comes a week after she made headlines over her legal battle with Viva Artists Agency.

The management group of Viva Entertainment announced it has filed a complaint against Lustre, whom it claims is its exclusive talent until 2029, for her supposed “continued violation” of their contract.

Lustre, 27, had unilaterally “terminated” her contract with Viva in January, saying she would be “self-managed” from that point onwards.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC