Judy Ann Santos wins best actress as ‘Mindanao’ dominates Luna Awards

Judy Ann Santos also took home the best actress award for her role in the film at the 38th edition of the Luna Awards. Center Stage Production

MANILA—War drama “Mindanao” was named best picture at the 38th Luna Awards on Friday night.

About the armed conflict in the region, as seen through the eyes of a Muslim mother caring for her daughter with cancer, the win capped off a huge night for the film, which bagged six of the 12 available awards.

It took home best actress (Judy Ann Santos), best director (Brillante Mendoza), best musical scoring, best screenplay and best cinematography, aside from its best picture win.

Teen actor Jansen Magpusao was the only stray winner among the major categories, bagging best actor for his role in “John Denver Trending,” as a student who was cyberbullied.

The full list of winners can be seen below:

Best Picture: “Mindanao”

Best Actor: Jansen Magpusao (“John Denver Trending”)

Best Actress: Judy Ann Santos (“Mindanao”)

Best Director: Brillante Mendoza (“Mindanao”)

Best Supporting Actress: Meryll Soriano (“John Denver Trending”)

Best Supporting Actor: Soliman Cruz (“Iska”)

Best Sound Design: Nicole Amores & RJ Cantos (“Cleaners”)

Best Musical Scoring: Teresa Barrozo (“Mindanao”)

Best Editing: Marya Ignacio (“Hello, Love, Goodbye”)

Best Production Design: Alvin Francisco (“Edward")

Best Cinematography: Odyssey Flores (“Mindanao”)

Best Screenplay: Honeylyn Joy Alipio (“Mindanao”)

Special awards:

Lamberto Avellana Memorial Award: German Moreno

FPJ Memorial Award: Nick Lizaso

“Mindanao” is the country’s chosen entry for the International Feature Film category of the 93rd Academy Awards. It premiered locally as part of last year’s Metro Manila Film Festival, which it similarly dominated, awards-wise.