How sweet! Xian Lim buys home lift for his grandmother

MANILA -- Actor Xian Lim took to social media to share his newest gift for his grandmother.

On Instagram, Lim posted a clip showing his maternal grandmother Leonie trying the newly installed lift he bought for her.

"Throughout the course of the pandemic (3 month lockdown), I got to spend time with @mommymaryanne, my lola and lolo and realized how much family time is of huge importance... sometimes we get too caught up in so much work and we forget what truly matters most.. My grandma chose the room downstairs because she literally has hundreds of cross-stitch collection and she wants it all by her side," Lim shared.

He added: "She goes up and down the stairs and ayaw magpapigil... even if I had set up her own room upstairs. A few months have passed and I finally decided to acquire this lift and I'm just so amazed with the final product."

Lim said he will share in his upcoming vlog the process of how they installed the lift.

"I can't wait for all you guys to see this.. This is truly a happy moment for me. I now have peace of mind knowing that the seniors in my home is safer with this lift," Lim wrote.

In August, Lim shared that his grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to undergo a mastectomy to remove one of her breasts.

Related video: