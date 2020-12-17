FIRST LOOK: Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber in ‘Princess DayaReese’

MANILA — Star Cinema on Thursday released the first look at “Princess DayaReese,” the upcoming movie of screen sweethearts Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber.

The poster sees Entrata dressed in a pink gown, with a glimpse of her jeans and sneakers underneath, in a dance with Barber.

While the story of “Princess DayaReese” has yet to be revealed, its title highlights “Daya,” in an apparent hint of a ruse by Entrata’s title character.

Details confirmed in the poster include the director, cast members, as well as the film’s release date.

“Princess DayaReese” is helmed by Barry Gonzalez (“The Mall, The Merrier,” “Fantastica”), and will be available to stream starting January 1, 2021 on KTX.ph, iWant TFC, TFC, Sky Cable PPV, and Cignal PPV.

Its cast includes Snooky Serna, Epy Quizon, Pepe Herrera, Chie Filomeno, Alora Sasam, Iggy Boy Flores, Neil Coleta, CJ Salonga, Gold Azeron, Christine Samson, Takuhei Kaneko, Big Mac Andaya, and Miko Penaloza.