MMFF Parade of Stars 2023 makes string of 'firsts'

Stars wave to fans in CAMANAVA for the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival Parade of Stars on December 16, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

For the first time in the 49 years of the Metro Manila Film Festival, the annual parade of stars passed through four cities - Navotas, Caloocan, Malabon, and Valenzuela.

The lead stars of the 10 participating films greeted fans who flocked to the starting point of the parade at the Navotas Centennial Park.

Alessandra de Rossi's "Firefly" was the opening float, designed like a little garden with a giant book on its tail. Meanwhile, the "When I Met You In Tokyo" float gave onlookers a feel of Japan with its lanterns, umbrellas and cherry blossom trees. Lead actor Christopher de Leon was with the movie's young stars Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi.

It's also a first for Marian Rivera to enjoy the vibes of the MMFF parade with her husband Dingdong Dantes aboard their float for "Rewind".

The colorful mini-bus of "Broken Hearts Trip" followed next with Iyah Mina, Teejay Marquez and other stars waving to fans along C-4 road.

The horror movie "Mallari" had a party-truck like float complete with confetti and a DJ spinning club hits to engage fans and give an energetic mood. Piolo Pascual admitted that it's been a while since he participated in the MMFF and this is his first time to join the annual parade.

Matteo Guidicelli also enjoyed his first time in the MMFF Parade of stars with co-actors Kylie Verzosa, Aaron Villaflor and John Arcilla in the superhero movie "Penduko". Matteo said that it's been years since people witnessed a star studded event like this, and that's why the energy is quite high.

Pokwang and Eugene Domingo didn't miss a beat in waving hi to the crowd on their colorful "Becky and Badette" float.

Despite the hot weather Saturday afternoon, Sharon Cuneta was still game with Alden Richards and Miles Ocampo, aboard their "Family of Two" float. Sharon felt different, in a good way, seeing a lot of people along the crowded sidelines of Samson Road and McArthur Highway.

Enchong Dee, Elijah Canlas, Cedrick Juan were all smiles, throwing posters and giving away souvenirs to the crowd, on their "Gomburza" float. While the horror movie "Kampon" had a giant carousel or merry-go-round on top of their float.

The stars, together with the team behind the MMFF, hope that the parade will encourage movie fans to bring back the tradition of Filipino families watching MMFF films during the holiday season.