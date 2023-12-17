Gloria Romero celebrates 90th birthday

Photo from Aster Amoyo.

MANILA — Veteran actress Gloria Romero celebrated her 90th birthday with some of her fellow actors in the industry.

In photos posted Aster Amoyo during her birthday, Romero was joined by Gina de Venecia, Barbara Perez, and Liza Lorena.

Also in attendance are Romero's daughter, Maritess Gutierrez along with along with Pepito Rodriguez, Barbara Perez, Marita Zobel, and Imelda Ilanan.

Romero is one of the well-known actors in the industry, who started her career between the late 40s and early 50s.

She last appeared in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Rainbow's Sunset" in 2018.

Romero won the Best Actress Award for her role as Sylvia during the film fest's awards night.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

along with Pepito Rodriguez, Barbara Perez, Marita Zobel, and Imelda Ilanan.