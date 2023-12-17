Dingdong, Marian enjoy performing on 'ASAP'

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera on 'ASAP' stage.

MANILA — Celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera shared how much they enjoyed their performance at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

After dancing to classic and TikTok hits, Dantes shared that it feels good to be onstage.

"Ang sarap ng pakiramdam na sumayaw dito sa entablado niyo. Maraming salamat sa inyong mainit na pagtanggap," the actor said.

"Huwag kang ganyan baka sumayaw uli ako rito," Rivera replied in jest.

Rivera also had fun and opened the idea to perform again in the future.

"To be honest, nakakakaba pero nung sumasayaw na kami. Na-enjoy namin, super na-enjoy. Salamat sa pagkakataon na pinagbigyan niyo kaming sumayaw ditong mag-asawa," she said.

Dantes and Rivera are promoting their new movie, "Rewind," which marks the couple's return to the big screen. It is an official entry to the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

It revolves around John (Dingdong), who looks to make up for lost time after an accident cost his wife's life.

Desperate to have his wife Mary (Marian) back into his life and to mend his relationship with their son Austin (Jordan Lim), he receives unexpected help from Lods, played by Pepe Herrera — giving him a chance to start anew and amend his wrongdoings to his family. But along with this opportunity, a costly consequence awaits.

Also part of the stellar cast are Sue Ramirez, Joross Gamboa, Lito Pimentel, Ina Feleo, Ariel Ureta, Pamu Pomerada, Mary Joy Apostol, Via Antonio, Chamyto Aguedan, and Coney Reyes.

"Rewind" will hit cinemas nationwide starting December 25.