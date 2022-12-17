Why Shaina Magdayao not rushing to settle down



MANILA – Kapamilya actress Shaina Magdayao has remained open about settling down but admitted that she is not rushing to be in a relationship soon.

During the media conference for her lifestyle business Organized Chicas, Magdayao revealed that she previously hoped to get married before reaching 30 years old but things did not go her way.

Now at 33 years old, the actress feels like she still has some unfinished business that she needs to take care of before getting married.

Magdayao said that she thought she would finally get a time for romance after her stint on “Ang Probinsyano” but she, somehow, ventured suddenly into the fashion business.

Amid the pandemic, the former child star launched her bag brand in 2020 which has now expanded with various products – from footwear to accessories.

“I actually thought na paglabas ko ng ‘Probinsyano’, I would have a time. Sabi ko, ‘medyo ready na ko.’ Kaso ito yung nangyayari,” she said as she released their holiday collection.

“Hindi naman siya naka-pause. It’s just that may mga kailangan lang akong gawin. We’ll get there.”

Magdayao added that she knew that if she finds the right man for her, he will not be a distraction to her responsibilities as an actress and businesswoman.

“When I was younger, I said ayokong magkaroon ng distraction. I guess, if it’s the right person, that person won’t be a distraction but an inspiration for you being a better person sa lahat ng bagay, sa lahat ng aspect ng buhay,” she continued.

Magdayao has been hitting milestones one after another as she not only celebrated her 25th year with Star Magic but also expanded her business earlier than she expected.

Organized Chicas is now launching new colors and pieces for the holiday season, aptly called “Colore Collection,” following the success of their flagship product, the classic canvas totes.

The new items add more exciting hues to their locally sourced and made bags on top of the original Organized Chicas tones of white, black, and army green.





RELATED VIDEO