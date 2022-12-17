Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – A cappella group Pentatonix has finally released the music video of their rendition of a classic Filipino Christmas song that also featured Tony Award winner Lea Salonga.

Pentatonix and Salonga joined acts to give a new sound to Jose Mari Chan’s “Christmas In Our Hearts” that will be included in the group’s album “Holidays Around the World.”

Dropped on Friday, the music video has already garnered over 130,000 views on YouTube while getting appreciation from Filipino fans.

It was in October when Salonga first announced her collaboration with Pentatonix to sing one of the most well-known Filipino Christmas songs. They also released immediately the sound on various digital platforms.

“Yes, folks! This is happening! Had the most wonderful time recording this classic Filipino Christmas song with @ptxofficial! And yes, fellow Pinoys, this is the Christmas In Our Hearts you think it is!" Salonga announced on social media.

“Christmas in our Hearts” was first conceptualized in 1988 when Chan was asked to give melody to a poem to be performed at a high school reunion.

“Tinawagan ako one day and sabi niya gumawa daw siyang poem which they were going to use in their alumni homecoming. Ang title is ‘Ang Tubig ay Buhay’ because that was their advocacy. So I set the poem to music word for word, ginawa kong melody. Nagustuhan nila. They used it in their alumni homecoming,” he narrated.

Little did Chan know at that time, he would use the same melody for his first Christmas album.

Meanwhile, Pentatonix is also going on a US tour with their show "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular" with Girl Named Tom.

Also featured in the album are international artists such as Lang Lang, La Santa Cecilia, The King’s Singers and Meghan Trainor.

