Photo from Lie Reposposa's Instagram account

MANILA – Former “Pinoy Big Brother” alumna Lie Reposposa surprised netizens with what appeared to be a confirmation that she is in a relationship.

On Instagram, Reposposa posted photos with foreigner beau “Paul”, including some snaps in a clothing store.

“Your my sun and moon your everything between in the middle of the stars collide with you,” Reposposa said in the caption.

Paul also posted a video clip with Reposposa, saying: “Happy days.”

Netizens and several celebrities including Kiara Takahashi and Enzo Almario gave their support to the couple.

“May nanalo na,” Takahashi commented.

“AY IBA DEN,” Almario added.

Reposposa joined “PBB” in 2019 and placed sixth in the finale of the reality series. She later released a single billed as “Sana Sana” in the same year.

She also participated on “It’s Showtime!” singing contest “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”

