MANILA – Kakie Pangilinan's 22nd birthday was extra special as she celebrated it with her entire family, including sister KC Concepcion.

In a series of Instagram posts, Pangilinan’s mother, Megastar Sharon Cuneta, proudly released several snaps of what appeared to be an dinner party together with all her children.

“Yaaaaay!!! Family pic!!! First in a loooong time!!!” Cuneta said in one post.

Present in the celebration were Cuneta, Concepcion, Kiko Pangilinan, Miel Pangilinan and Miguel Pangilinan.

“Happy 22nd Birthday to my Baba Kakie!!! Happy to be a complete family tonight and also to be reunited(&-ing) with Kakie’s friends!!! I love you so very much my Baba! So proud of you,” the veteran actress said in another post.

She also complimented Kakie’s creativity with her makeup: “My birthday girl who uses make-up like she’s painting on a canvas! Butterflies, flowers…My kids are creative.”

Last month, Cuneta was also a picture of a proud mom as she posted on social media a cover of a fashion magazine with her youngest daughter Miel.

She said she admires Miel for having no body image issues and for wanting to encourage girls like her and other women to be proud of themselves no matter what the world demands they do, say or look like.

Concepcion is Cuneta’s daughter to Gabby Concepcion while Kakie, Miel, and Miguel are her kids with Pangilinan.



RELATED VIDEO