Music icons Ely Buendia and Gary Valenciano interact during the Eraserheads’ rehearsals for the band’s December 22 reunion concert. Ant Savvy Creatives

MANILA — Gary Valenciano will join fellow music icons at the Eraserheads reunion concert on December 22, organizers confirmed on Friday.

Valenciano recently joined the rock band in rehearsals for “Huling El Bimbo,” the reunion concert to be held at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

In photos released Friday, Valenciano is seen sharing a light moment with Eraserheads lead singer Ely Buendia during a break from rehearsals at the Dolphy Theater in Quezon City.

Valenciano’s son, Paolo Valenciano, also happens to be a director of “Huling El Bimbo.”

Other guests lined up to perform are Jazz Nicolas if Itchyworms and Mikey Amistoso of Ciudad.

Aside from the band’s iconic discography, concertgoers can look forward to a spectacle, with a drone show as well as a hologram of the late Francis Magalona lined up. The Eraserheads will also be joined by an 18-piece orchestra.

Fans who are unable to go to the concert venue can watch the show via livestream.

In the Philippines, the Smart LiveStream app is offering pay-per-view access for P650. For those abroad, iWantTFC is streaming live and on-demand with 48 hours access for USD 29.99.

