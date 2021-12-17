Kim Chiu announces she will give away P10,000 each for the lucky winners of ‘Madlang Pi-Poll.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Kim Chiu ended up giving away a total of P50,000 to “It’s Showtime” viewers on Friday, after screen veteran Tirso Cruz III swept the “Madlang Pi-Poll” game.

Cruz was joined by his daughter, Djanin, in the interactive polling segment, where studio guests compete with home players across seven rounds.

Cruz’s tandem, dubbed “Cruz Dasurv” after the colloquial term for being deserving, correctly guessed the answers of the “madlang people” from start to finish, earning them P150,000.

However, that left the home viewers without a pot money to divide among themselves.

In that rare instance, “It’s Showtime” instead rewards randomly picked winners with ABS-CBN merchandise.

This time, however, Chiu pledged to give P10,000 each for the lucky players. That was before she picked a ball indicating the number of winners that would be picked.

In a moment that had her co-hosts laughing, Chiu was visibly surprised by the number, as it meant she would be giving away P50,000.

“Ang dami pala!” Chiu said, laughing.

“Merry Christmas, madlang people!” she added.

Previously, Chiu’s co-hosts Vice Ganda and Ogie Alcasid also pledged P10,000 for each winner from their own pockets.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.