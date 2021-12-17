‘It’s Showtime’ host Vice Ganda reacts to Piolo Pascual’s surprise visit to the noontime program on Friday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Iba ‘yung Piolo effect!” This was Vice Ganda’s shrieking reaction to Piolo Pascual’s surprise visit to “It’s Showtime” in its live episode on Friday.

The screen veteran stopped by the noontime program’s studio during its opening segment, to Vice Ganda and his co-hosts’ visible surprise.

“Ang tagal kitang hindi nakita nang personal, apat na taon na yata!” the comedian said.

Pascual, who recently renewed his ties with ABS-CBN in September, had been on hiatus from showbiz and for a time had a short-lived program aired on TV5.

On Friday, the heartthrob actor ended up joining the “Palarong Pang-Madla” game of “It’s Showtime,” where he attempted to shoot a ping pong ball in a shot glass, with a measuring tape bridging a gap.

While Pascual failed to do so across four attempts, his visit, the “It’s Showtime” hosts said, was enough prize for them and the “madlang people.”

Pascual is set to star in back-to-back projects under the Kapamilya network: the local adaptation of South Korea’s “Flower of Evil” with Lovi Poe, and a romantic-comedy sitcom with Angelica Panganiban.