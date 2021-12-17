LOOK: Heaven Peralejo graduates with business degree

MANILA — “Bagong Umaga” star Heaven Peralejo is now a college graduate.

The Kapamilya actress recently finished her business management degree from Southville International School affiliated with Foreign Universities or SISFU, she said on Friday.

On Instagram, Peralejo shared her graduation photo, writing: “Graduate! I honestly never thought magagawa ko. Although I have to admit, finishing school never really crossed my mind anymore since I’m already earning. (Ang hirap! Kaway kaway sa mga nakakarelate).”

Peralejo, 22, thanked her family, especially her mother, Luanne, who she said had been adamant that she finish her studies, with the mindset that a career in showbiz is unpredictable.

“Ang pag-aartista pwedeng mawala anytime. Pero kung nakatapos ka pwede mong magamit ito to change career,” she quoted her mom as telling her.

“Sampol pa lang yan sa mga sermon ni Mom dagdagan pa ng Barangay Family (eto talaga ang nakakatakot sa lahat! Parang lagi kang haharap sa thesis defense). That being said, best support system talaga ang family. I’m very thankful for them, they keep me grounded,” Peralejo wrote.

She also credited her mother as her source of strength and certainty, especially during challenging times.

“Kaya Mom, thank you for all your sacrifices and for imparting different morals and values in me. In times of self-doubt, lagi kang nandyan to remind me of who I am, knowing my capabilities more than I do. With that, I'm forever grateful and indebted to you,” she said.