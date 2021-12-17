Jameson Blake happy to be part of MMFF with Kim Chiu

MANILA -- Actor Jameson Blake is thrilled that the horror film trilogy "Huwag Kang Lalabas" is one of the official entries to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

In Star Magic's Inside News on Thursday, Blake shared details about the upcoming project with Kim Chiu, who has been dubbed "the Millennial Horror Queen."

"I'm just happy na I'm part of their first film that's going to be part of the festival. I remember na we were talking about it during the shooting na kung papasok siya sa festival or hindi. I'm just happy to hear that news na part na siya ng [Metro] Manila Film Festival," Blake said.

In the movie, Blake plays the boyfriend of Chiu's character.

"She will be away for work. When she comes back as an OFW I'm just there to support her while she was being quarantined. I'm just always by her side and protect her no matter what happens," Blake said.

According to Blake, he enjoyed the experience of doing a horror movie.

"Iba talaga siya doing scenes na you have to be scared. I enjoyed it naman. I enjoy doing different genres naman. Hopefully I get to do action soon. I just like seeing how the movie is made especially 'yung mga ghost when they put prosthetics. It was also my first time wearing contact lens sa movie na ito. That was a challenge for me ," Blake added.