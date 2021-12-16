Celebrity couple Enzo Pineda and Michelle Vito. Instagram: @its_enzopineda, @michellevito

MANILA — Enzo Pineda credits his girlfriend of over a year, actress Michelle Vito, for significantly changing him for the better, saying he sees him in his future, when asked on the topic of marriage.

Pineda, 31, opened up about his relationship with Vito, 24, in an interview with ABS-CBN News, as he specified individuals he wanted to acknowledge in light of his recent acting award.

Pineda won FAMAS best supporting actor — his first-ever acting prize in his 12-year career — for his portrayal of a journalist with hidden intentions in the Jason Paul Laxamana film “He Who Is Without Sin,” last Sunday.

Aside from his immediate family members, Pineda thanked, “Ang mahal ko na si Michelle.”

“Si Michelle talaga is one of the big reasons why I strive to become a better person every day, holistically. Because of her, I feel ang laki ng pinagbago ko. I don’t know if it’s because of the pandemic, pero I feel it’s also her,” he said.

“She always wants the best for me. I can say before na maging kami, immature pa ako, minsan pasaway, lahat naman tayo. Right now, because of her, feel ko ang laki ng pinagbago ko. She’s been encouraging me to have more faith, with my relationship to God, how I am to my family, to other people.”

Pineda surmised that he would not have gotten his award if not for Vito, who has been instrumental in the positive changes in his personal and professional outlook.

“Definitely, I think, dahil sa kaniya nabigyan ako ng mga blessings nag anito. Noong nanalo ako, sabi niya, ‘Dahil ‘yan sa mga prayers mo, dahil mahilig ka magdasal,’” he said.

“The things that I’m doing right now — everything, military training, studying again, this movie, acting award ko — malaking bagay, malaking reason, siya,” the actor added.

Aside from acting, Pineda has been juggling his studies in culinary agriculture, and his reservist training under the Philippine Marine Corps.

Asked whether he and Vito have discussed taking their relationship to the next level, Pineda answered: “We do talk about it. Pero, right now, as of the moment, I think we’re focused on our careers. To be honest, ako, I don’t mind. I don’t mind taking it to another level.”

“Pero, of course, right now, Michelle is still young. She has a lot of dreams to achieve. Marami siyang gustong gawin besides acting. She also wants to study again. I don’t know if she wants to join a beauty pageant, pero nandito lang lagi ako to support her in all of her dreams,” he said.

Pineda agreed when asked whether settling down depends more on Vito being ready, given her younger age and goals she still hopes to achieve.

“Basta, ako, nandito lang ako palagi para sa kaniya. Mararamdaman naman naming dalawa ‘yung kung ready na to take it to another level. But, of course, siyempre the thought is there. Hindi naman kami magkakaroon ng relationship together if we don’t think of it as something long-term. Siyempre, nakikita ko na siya in the future,” he said.