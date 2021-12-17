MANILA — Actress-philanthropist Angel Locsin, who has been lauded internationally for her humanitarian efforts, joined Friday a relief drive for victims of super typhoon Odette.

LOOK: Kapamilya star Angel Locsin arrives at the Leni Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan headquarters in Katipunan, QC to give aid for victims of #OdettePH. | via @JervisManahan pic.twitter.com/edri6wofyW — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 17, 2021

Locsin, 36, arrived Friday afternoon at the volunteer center for the campaign of Vice President and presidential aspirant Leni Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

The center, along Katipunan in Quezon City, has been converted into a disaster relief hub, upon Robredo’s urging, amid the devastation wreaked by Odette in parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

Locsin wore a pink jacket, the campaign color of Robredo and Pangilinan.

The screen superstar has, over the years, been a visible figure in initiatives to bring aid to calamity victims. Locsin notably led relief operations for frontliners and worst-hit communities during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines.

The Kapamilya star has been recognized internationally for her humanitarian initiatives. She was listed among Forbes Asia’s “Heroes of Philanthropy” in 2019, and just this month, was recognized as one of Tatler Asia’s “Most Influential” individuals. — with a report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

