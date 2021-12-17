MANILA -- After her stint as one of the judges for this year's Miss Universe pageant in Israel, actress Marian Rivera fulfilled her dream of visiting the Holy Land in Israel.

On Instagram on Thursday, Rivera shared snaps of her with husband Dingdong Dantes touring Jerusalem.



"Another place I’ve been wanting to go to and being with mi amor made it even more special," she wrote.

In her earlier social media post, Rivera shared her message of appreciation for Dantes, who accompanied her to Eilat, Israel, when she was chosen as a member of the selection committee of the recently held 70th Miss Universe pageant.







“Truly a great experience I’ll never forget. Thank you for the wonderful time ladies and congratulations to all of you,” she wrote on Instagram after the pageant's finale on Monday morning (Manila time).

Rivera also thanked her team who flew to Israel to be with her during this memorable experience.