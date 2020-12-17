Sofia Andres throws Daniel Miranda an intimate birthday party

MANILA – Sofia Andres threw an intimate party for her partner, Daniel Miranda, who just celebrated his birthday.

On her Instagram page, Andres shared a few photos from the gathering which she herself intricately planned and set up.

“I guess you can hire me now,” she said in jest about making a career in events planning. “All for you @danielmirandaa_. Thank you @theprintshopph for the greeting cards. You made it extra special!”

Appreciating the actress’ gesture, Miranda left heart emojis in all of Andres’ post.

“Another year older, wiser and happier. Thank you everyone for the birthday greetings,” Miranda also wrote.

According to Andres, she quickly fell in love with Miranda after they first met at a club in Taguig back in 2017.

She noted that Miranda left an impression on her when he offered her water to drink instead of alcohol, and with the way he stuck with her throughout the night after asking for a photo.

"Sabi ko, 'This guy is cute, but he's kinda weird in a way.' But he stayed with me all along," she said.

That persistence carried over the day after that when Miranda texted her and asked if she remembered him. What followed was a month of exchanging texts and calls, leading to them dating.

It was only in June when Andres first made public her relationship with Miranda, along with the reveal that they already have a child, a healthy baby daughter named Zoe.

When quizzed during interviews if they plan to get married in the near future, Andres said: “Honestly, napag-usapan namin 'yan and nag-agree kami sa isa’t isa na we don’t have to rush things.”

“Mas maganda kasi na mas makilala pa namin ang isa’t isa and to actually establish the bonding with him and Zoe,” she added.

