New Filipino BL series 'Win Jaime’s Heart' to be launched online

MANILA – The recent months have seen more and more Pinoy boys’ love (BL) series.

The new BL series “Win Jaime’s Heart” is the first one of its kind in the local scene as it is helmed by a female director, Zyril Nics Bundoc.

Produced by Sanny Istudyo TV, the online series follows a budding vlogger and podcaster Winston who offers to help one of his female friends Heart to find love — only to find himself caught up in a confusing web of romance. This is where Jaime comes in, a singer-songwriter who bounces back from heartbreak by writing songs about it.

This six-episode web series stars Matthew Francisco as Winston, Allison Asistio as Jaime, and Ramona Vega as Heart.

Prior to this project, Francisco has already appeared in many ABS-CBN shows such as “A Love to Last,” “Till I Met You” and the long-running drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya.” When he isn’t acting, Francisco works as a commercial model.



Meanwhile, Asistio is no stranger to acting after having played roles in the stage plays “Ibong Adarna” and “King Arthur.”

As for Vega, she is a Star Magic talent who has appeared in several music videos including Rayt Carreon’s “Ano Bang Meron” and I Belong to the Zoo’s “Balita.”

“Win Jaime’s Heart” was first introduced to viewers via a trailer that premiered on Sanny Istudyo TV’s YouTube channel this month.

