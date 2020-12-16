LOOK: Ylona Garcia flaunts bikini bod during surf trip

MANILA — Ylona Garcia on Tuesday surprised her followers with a photo showing her beach-ready physique — the result of months of consistent exercise.

“Life’s a wave, catch it,” the 18-year-old actress wrote in the caption of the snap, which sees her sporting a bikini while posing with a surfboard.

The photo was taken in Port Stephens in Australia.

Garcia, who is half-Australian, has been based in the country since July.

Aside from her posts chronicling her fitness regimen, Garcia has also been sharing updates about her life away from the limelight.

She currently works as a service crew member of McDonald’s there, while also still pursuing her passion for music through occasional performances and snippets of her songwriting.

