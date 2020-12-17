Lea, Regine, Ogie, Martin, Gary to lead fundraising concert 'Awit Para sa Mga Bata'

Lea Salonga, Regine Velasquez, and Gary Valenciano. Instagram: @msleasalonga/@reginevalcasid/@garyvalenciano

MANILA – Several local music artists are coming together for a fundraising digital concert that aims to support children with learning needs, those with disabilities and those from indigenous communities and far flung areas in the country.

Among those who will participate are Gary Valenciano, Lea Salonga, Martin Nievera, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Arnel Pineda, Bamboo, Gian Magdangal, Lara Maigue, Kayla Rivera and Sam Shoaf.

Dubbed “Awit Para sa Mga Bata,” the concert will happen on December 18 at 7 p.m. featuring performances of Christmas songs.

It will be produced by theater artists Menchu Lauchengco Yulo and Michael Williams, together with Save the Children Philippines’ Bianca Elizalde.

To watch the concert, make a donation here. With each ticket priced at P800, every donation will provide one family with a Family Learning Kit to help children learn during the pandemic.

This initiative is part of Save the Children Philippines’ “eSave Natin ang Pasko” campaign that encourages everyone to unite in saving the Christmas spirit through a series of joyous and meaningful activities to provide joy and hope to children despite the global health crisis.

“Even if classes are conducted through distance learning or will resume via face-to-face, millions of children will still need our support as they continue to be deprived of their right to education since their families do not have the means to support their learning needs,” said Atty. Alberto Muyot, chief executive officer of Save the Children Philippines.

“Education empowers children especially those in dire situations, and supporting their learning needs will save their lives and their future,” Muyot added.

