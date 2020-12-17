Ivana celebrates 10M YouTube subscribers by giving away P10K, 10 scholarships

Ivana Alawi hands P10,000 to a street dweller in celebration of her 10 million subscribers on YouTube. YouTube: Ivana Alawi

MANILA — Actress Ivana Alawi celebrated reaching 10 million subscribers on YouTube by giving back, from what she has earned over the past year on the video platform.

Alawi, who crossed the milestone in November after just a year, chronicled in her vlog early this week her celebration.

After sharing a meal with her family — her mother Fatima, and siblings Hashim and Mona, who have been a prominent part of her channel — Alawi started with her latest charity work.

Alawi personally shopped goods for her customized Christmas baskets, which she then distributed to street vendors and street dwellers. Aside from the food supplies, she also handed each family P10,000.

Watch more in iWantTFC

For her loyal viewers on YouTube, Alawi announced a scholarship giveaway, in partnership with a college institution. She said she would award 10 scholarships to participants drawn from the comments section.

Charity has recently become a significant aspect of Alawi’s YouTube channel. Prior, she shared her relief efforts for typhoon victims in Cagayan and Isabela.

To date, Alawi’s entire channel has fetched nearly 570 million views.

Aside from YouTube, Alawi’s fast rise to fame is also seen on social media, with her Instagram page attracting some 6.5 million followers; and onscreen, with consecutive starring roles both recent and in the pipeline.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC