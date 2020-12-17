Indie band SUD dedicates new song to Heart Evangelista

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- SUD is back with new music as the indie band releases its latest single “Dumaloy.”

This brand new love song by the five-piece alt-pop group is another potential hit, highly reminiscent of SUD's most popular single “Sila,” as is it currently streaming on major digital platforms.



"Dumaloy,” which is the follow up single to their recent hit “Sagutan,” is centered on heartfelt lyrics that focuses on the concept of falling in love and how it affects the person who is in love.

In our exclusive interview, SUD vocalist Sud Ballecer, who also composed "Dumaloy," said if he were to dedicate the song to a female celebrity, he would choose Heart Evangelista.

"She is my long-time celebrity crush and parang (ang) sarap lang kantahin sa kanya iyong kanta. Sobrang basic pero I think magugustughan niya 'yung song,” he said

Since collaborations are very much in, the band – which currently consists of Ballecer (vocals, guitar), Jimbo Cuenco (drums), Kohl Aguilar (keyboard), Carlos de la Fuente (saxophone), and Raisa Racelis (bass) — said they would like to perform with UDD onstage.

“I think sobrang bagay if mag-collab kami like tutugtugin namin ng sabay iyong 'Dumaloy' and I think it fits with their sound. Malaking inspiration din ng songwriting ng 'Dumaloy' from Up Dharma Down kasi I've been listening to 'Unti-Unti,' a song from Up Dharma Down, so I think babagay lang talaga siya with Up Dharma Down,” the band said.

"Dumaloy" was conceptualized, written, and recorded during the lockdown – a major challenge for the band which is used to creating music together inside a studio.

The song was produced by Hale's Roll Martinez, who was also behind SUD’s previously released tracks "Di Makatulog," "Sana Bumalik," and "Headlights."

The drum track was recorded by Cuenco in The House of Billy Gaga Studios; the main vocals and guitar parts by Ballecer and keyboard tracks by Aguilar were recorded in Martinez’s studio; while bass parts and back-up vocals by Racelis and saxophone tracks by de la Fuente were recorded in their respective homes. The track was mixed by Emil Dela Rosa, and mastered by Jett Galindo of the Bakery LA.



SUD released its debut album, "Skin," in 2016. Since then, the band has released several singles including a 2018 cover of Kitchie Nadal’s 2004 hit “Huwag Na Huwag Mong Sasabihin.” Their sophomore album is scheduled for release next year.

The group also gave tips and heartfelt message for their fans, especially those who are musically inclined.

“For teenage fans, I think it's nice na at an early age, you get to experience what I experienced while writing 'Dumaloy' kasi mahirap hanapin iyong partner na makakapagpa-feel sa iyo ng mga ganoon - like iyong nagsi-skip ung (heart)beat mo and contented ka na tulad doon sa chorus na 'sa wakas nandito ka na, natakot pa ako noong simula.' So for the teenagers, you have to hold on to that person and try your best to grow with them and maging better kayong person, kayong dalawa. I think iyon din naman 'yung theme ng 'Dumaloy', na sana dumaloy sana tayong sabay sa lahat. Good luck sa mga teenager na hindi pa nahahanap, and sa mga teenager na nahanap na, good job!” Ballecer said.

